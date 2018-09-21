Plans for £100m Aberdeen development get green light

Have your say

Plans to transform an Aberdeen landmark into a £100 million “urban village” have been given the green light by councillors in the city.

The former Broadford Works textile factory in the city centre will be replaced by a 590,000 sq ft development of 460 homes as well as accommodation for 430 students.

The plans, put forward by London-based property developer Inhabit, will also include commercial office space, shops, restaurants and cafes.

The proposals have received unanimous support at Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee.

Ana Nekhamkin, managing director of Inhabit, said: “The redevelopment will support the city’s long-term growth by delivering a high quality, mixed-use development that sits alongside the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan launched in June 2015. We now look forward to progressing the next phase of development on this important site.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said attracting people back into the city centre is important for regeneration in the city.

“The Broadford Works development will provide a great platform for this; helping enterprise and innovation flourish and attracting entrepreneurs to Aberdeen who will make a valuable economic and cultural contribution to the city and the wider region.”