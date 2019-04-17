Piper Alpha trauma veteran joins IED Training Solutions

A renowned trauma specialist who has worked with people affected by major incidents, including the Piper Alpha disaster, has been appointed clinical advisor to Arbroath-based IED Training Solutions.

The appointment of Professor David Alexander is set to “significantly” strengthen the firm’s team, who specialise in areas including health and safety, risk management, leadership skills, corporate resilience and trauma support.

IED was set up in 2015 by former Royal Marine Ian Clark, who was introduced to Alexander a year later by a mutual friend.

Clark, managing director, said: “We feel extremely privileged that David has formalised his arrangement with IED Training. He is, first and foremost, a very good friend, and we have an immense amount of respect for his academic and professional achievements. Many of our clients are increasingly requesting advice and assistance with their well-being strategies.”

A former Professor of Mental Health at the University of Aberdeen, Alexander has advised at many major incidents including natural disasters, accidents, bombings, and shootings both in this country and abroad throughout his career.