Pinsent Masons appoints new Aberdeen head

Legal heavyweight Pinsent Masons has named its new head of office in Aberdeen.

Richard Scott succeeds fellow partner and employment law expert Katie Williams who is relocating to Australia to strengthen Pinsent Masons’ offering in the Asia Pacific region.

Scott joined the law practice, which was then called McGrigor Donald, as a trainee in 2001 and, after an initial spell working in Edinburgh, moved north in 2010 to establish a specialist banking practice for the firm in its Aberdeen office.

His team works closely with the major banks and private equity houses, and supports businesses seeking acquisition finance and corporate facilities.

Scott said: “With a clear energy sector focus and our extensive international footprint, my objective is to maintain and build on our excellent North-east connections, while supporting ambitious clients who are seeking to maximise global opportunities.”

Williams, who will be based in Perth, Western Australia, added: “While I am sad to be leaving Aberdeen I am sure I will have no trouble finding my feet in Perth, which mirrors Aberdeen as a strategically important and resilient oil and gas centre.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help build our business across our Perth, Melbourne and Sydney offices and the major Asia Pacific business hubs and I hope to support Scottish and UK businesses which have Australian interests.”

Pinsent Masons has a 55-strong team in Aberdeen.