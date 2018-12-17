Pickering’s exports gin baubles to US after cash boost

An Edinburgh gin producer has landed a seven-figure funding package which has allowed it to export its gin-filled Christmas baubles to the US for the first time.

Pickering’s Gin, which launched the seasonal product in 2014, is now selling the baubles in the US market after securing investment from HSBC UK.

The funding has enabled Pickering’s to make 1.2 million baubles ahead of the holiday season, in response to a “significant rise” in demand at home and overseas.

It has also led to the spirit producer leasing its first warehouse facility to store the additional baubles and employ eight seasonal staff, adding to its 19 full-time permanent employees.

Pickering’s, which sold several hundred of its gin-filled decorations at a local Christmas fair four years ago, uses specially designed machinery to fill the baubles on site.

Almost half a million of these have been shipped to the US and are on sale in 23 states for the first time.

This is the latest overseas venture for Pickering’s, which announced in June that it is set to open the first ever dedicated gin bar in Beijing, China.

Matthew Gammell, co-founder, head distiller and head of production at Pickering’s Gin, said: “We launched our gin baubles as a festive, novelty product to sell over Christmas but never anticipated we’d have such a positive response from consumers.

“The support from HSBC UK has made this year’s production process far smoother, with increased hands on deck to make the product and much-needed space to store the 1.2 million baubles.”

Marcus Pickering, co-founder and head of export at Pickering’s Gin, added: “There’s huge demand for our gin overseas, with bottled gin already being sold in Beijing and the United States. Following a fantastic online following, we now have the opportunity to send baubles internationally.”

Susan Rowand, head of business banking at HSBC UK in Scotland, said that Pickering’s “know how to develop products that appeal to their customers”.

She added: “We’re thrilled to support them as they set their sights on increased exports and respond to the incredible demand for their gin baubles.”