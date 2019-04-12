Perthshire boss elected to UK-wide FSB directorship

A Perthshire business-owner has been named operations director for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

Gillian MacEwan, who runs gardening firm Dunkeld Nurseries with her family, was elected to the UK-wide post from a pool of four candidates at the organisation’s annual general meeting this week.

MacEwan, who has been a business-owner and FSB member for 20 years, has occupied various branch and regional positions with the group, including regional secretary for North-east Scotland and, most recently, non-operational director on the FSB board.

She said: “It is an honour to take on the role of FSB’s operations director. As a small business owner, I know the importance of having a strong voice for the sector, which is heard in government north and south of the Border.

“FSB’s members and staff are a formidable campaigning force and I’m proud to be on the board.”