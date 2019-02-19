Opito announces oil and gas veteran as director

Opito, the not-for-profit skills body for the energy industry, has appointed oil and gas sector veteran Stuart Clow as director to support its global operations.

Clow, who will be based in Aberdeenshire, has more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having worked in the UK and internationally.

After 28 years with Transocean, he spent the last 16 months with COSL Drilling Europe AS where he established crew resource requirements for its North Sea operations.

Clow’s main focus in his new role will be to support industry safety through high quality training and competency standards.

More than 250,000 people are trained to Opito standards every year through accredited training centres across 45 countries.

Chief executive John McDonald said: “Stuart has impressive and varied industry expertise from being involved in drilling operations offshore to managing complex global resourcing and workforce requirements for a multi-national company.”

Clow added: “Opito’s mission to improve safety and competency is close to my heart. Having worked offshore for 18 years in different global locations and then being fortunate to lead global workforce development programmes, I’ve witnessed first-hand the importance of consistent standards. I’m looking forward to supporting the organisation with its ambition to maintain quality at every step of the process.”