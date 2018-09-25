Operating theatre push for Head Medical

An Edinburgh-headquartered jobs firm is expanding into the recruitment of operating theatre staff as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Head Medical, which has been focusing on the recruitment of doctors and GPs in the UK and overseas, has expanded the roles it supports by creating a new division.

Initially, it will help with placing operating department practitioners (ODP) in Scotland but has plans to expand the roles and regions it is able to recruit for in the future. The move follows the “strategic” hire of Katie Campbell who has 13 years’ experience in operating theatre staff recruitment and joined Head Medical earlier this year.

She will lead a dedicated team of recruiters who also hold prior experience in the recruitment of operating theatre staff.

Jim Godsal, Head Medical’s managing director, said: “While a very recent addition to our portfolio, we are already seeing a high level of interest to ODP roles available in Scotland.

“Our years of experience in medical recruitment has allowed us to establish extremely strong relationships with health boards across Scotland and as such we have identified a growing need to fill vacancies in the operating theatre – be they short or long-term positions.”

Coinciding with celebrating a decade in business, Head Medical is on course to place its 1,000th doctor in a role by the end of 2018. Additionally, the firm has pledged to raise £10,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) through a series of challenges.