Open champ Darren Clarke signs up to promote whisky firm

Loch Lomond Whiskies has teed up a partnership with 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke to promote the brand’s range of single malts around the world.

Ahead of the 148th Open, when the golf tournament returns to Northern Ireland next year, Clarke will work with the brand’s master blender, Michael Henry, to create The Open Course Collection: Royal Portrush Edition. The special edition will be a 19-year old single malt and will go on sale in early 2019.

Clarke joins fellow professionals Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie and Cristie Kerr as ambassadors for the brand.

Clarke said: “To mark The Open at Royal Portrush – a club that is so close to my heart – with my very own single malt whisky is absolutely fantastic. I can’t wait to tee it up next summer and enjoy a wee dram with the fans.”

Colin Matthews, Loch Lomond Group chief executive, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Darren to Loch Lomond Whiskies and incredibly excited about working together. He’s a world class golfer and loved by fans across the globe – a perfect fit for our brand.”