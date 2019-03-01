Omega Diagnostics makes new boardroom hire

Omega Diagnostics, the Alva-based medical testing kit company, has hired Jeremy Millard as a non-executive director following that it described as “a thorough search process”.

Millard is said to have 20 years’ investment banking experience and was previously a partner at Smith Square Partners LLP where he provided strategic and corporate advice to clients in the science, technology and telecommunications sectors. Prior to that, he headed up the technology practice at Rothschild in London.

Millard is the brother-in-law of Richard Sneller, who has a substantial shareholding in Omega.

Bill Rhodes, interim non-executive chairman, said of Millard’s appointment: “With his relevant financial experience, familiarity with Aim-listed companies and his energy and enthusiasm for Omega, we feel confident that his appointment will bring immediate value to our board and the company in general.”