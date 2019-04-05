Oban cultural hub moves step closer with £2.6m contract

Isle of Mull-based contractor TSL has landed a seven-figure contract to transform a derelict listed school building in Oban into a community cultural hub.

The firm will refurbish the main building of the Rockfield Centre, creating a local hub that it is hoped will become a major asset for the whole of Argyll and Bute.

The £2.6 million deal is a major boost to TSL, which has is headquarters in Craignure, as well as the Oban Communities Trust, which has spent the past four years raising the money to turn its Rockfield Centre vision into reality.

TSL managing director Andy Knight said: “We are delighted to have secured this highly important work on such an historical building, which will be of such benefit to Oban and its communities.”

The building was purchased by the community in May 2015, following which the trust immediately launched a community shares offer, which raised £210,000.

The trust also successfully secured capital works funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, distributed through Argyll and Bute Council.

Trust project facilitator Eleanor MacKinnon said: “This is a major milestone in our journey. Just four years ago the vision to create a community cultural hub in the former primary school was established and we are today ready to embark on a new and exciting life for the main building at the Rockfield Centre thanks to the support of our many funders and the wider community.”