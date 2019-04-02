Numbers add up for EQ Accountants as turnover soars

Taxation and accountancy practice EQ Accountants has seen its growth strategy pay off with a near-doubling of turnover in the past five years.

The firm, which has offices in Cupar, Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes, said turnover had risen from £3.8 million in 2014 to £7.5m currently. During that period, staff numbers have grown from 70 to 130.

While a proportion of the growth was attributed to the acquisition of offices in Fife in 2016, the firm also highlighted organic growth of 20 per cent over the last three years.

Managing partner David Cameron said: “We have achieved this growth simply by doing valued work for our clients, and as a result, winning more business.

“We… pride ourselves not only on dealing with the compliance side but excelling in complementary services which really add value.

“Whether helping owners pass the business down a generation or identifying a structure which will reap rewards for our clients, we have seen an increasing demand for these business advisory services.”

The firm has also rebranded its tax service with the creation of several new specialist teams and a dedicated website.

David Morrison, head of EQ Taxation, said: “The level of demand for these services has led us to further strengthen our tax offering with specialist tax teams covering areas from employer solutions and private client tax, to transactions tax, research and development, property taxation and international tax.”

He added: “It’s a very exciting time for the firm.”

The firm said that its new tax website would give clients and contacts an “easy way to search for tax focused advice with real-life examples”.