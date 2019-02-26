Nicola Sturgeon backs programme to foster female bosses

A programme to foster female bosses has launched, with some of Scotland’s most high-profile businesswomen leading the way to developing and growing women-led companies and women in leadership positions.

Backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the Future Female Business Leaders Programme has set out to tackle the key challenges that face women when it comes to growing their business or advancing their professional careers.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce director and chief executive Liz Cameron. Picture: Julie Tinton.

It will provide participants with an “unparalleled” network of experienced women in business who will mentor, guide and support the growth of women-led businesses and senior women in the corporate and public sector.

The initiative will be led and delivered by Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), in partnership with the Association of Scottish Businesswomen.

SCC director and chief executive Liz Cameron said the programme plays to the strengths and connectivity of the public and private sector.

She added: “It is an economic priority to ensure that we create an infrastructure that will unlock the outstanding opportunities that exist for females in the workplace enabling more of us to progress to the very top… We are also excited at bringing in an international dimension, identifying potential new connections and new orders.”

Speaking at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce ‘Women in Business’ lunch, the First Minister said: “Helping more women to set up and succeed in business is both an economic and a moral imperative. By encouraging and supporting women to create and grow businesses, we can create greater equality which in turn builds a stronger and fairer economy.

“The Scottish Chambers represent more than 11,000 companies across the country with a pool of over 1,000 mentors dispersed widely across Scotland. We have invested nearly £400,000 this year on projects to support female entrepreneurship, which includes the Chambers’ Future Female Business Leaders programme.

“It is a scheme which will help some of the next generation of women business leaders as they start their careers. And it will also - if my experiences are anything to go by - provide enlightenment and inspiration for the mentors.

“One of the things that I decided to do as an individual two years ago was to become a mentor to a young woman. It is incredibly valuable to share experiences and insights with people from different backgrounds and with different perspectives.”