Next phase for ‘Edinburgh’s new neighbour’ unveiled

The biggest urban expansion around Scotland’s capital in modern times has hailed another development milestone after tenders were invited for the next phase of housebuilding.

The number of new homes with consent or currently underway at the Shawfair development has now reached 1,000. A new 16.1-acre housing scheme is set to “seamlessly expand” the existing village of Danderhall, developers have promised.

Shawfair LLP is a joint venture between Buccleuch Property and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes and, when completed, will create a town of comparable size to Cupar, Dunblane or Linlithgow.

A “vibrant and well designed” town centre, wrapping around Shawfair railway station, on the newly created Borders Railway, will become a focal point for the community.

The area will ultimately boast thousands of homes, new schools, retail, business, leisure and community facilities.

Nick Waugh, director of Shawfair LLP, said: “Hailed as Edinburgh’s new neighbour, Shawfair is making great progress.

“The design for this new site reveals a great deal of green space for residents, local community and visitors, with large parks and smaller areas, characterised by woodland planting and quality landscaping.

“We also welcome the news that, following community consultation, plans have been submitted to Midlothian Council to build a new primary school, nursery and community hub on the site of the existing Danderhall Primary School.

“If approved, this marks the first step in the development strategy for Shawfair’s new education facilities, and the new community campus for Shawfair town centre – providing schooling from ages three to 18 – as well as health, leisure and sporting facilities.”

Four housebuilders – Bellway, Dandara, Mactaggart & Mickel Homes and Miller Homes – are building or planning to build at Shawfair. About 100 homes are already completed.

A design brief for Danderhall North has been developed by Shawfair LLP in conjunction with Midlothian Council based on about 200 homes, of which a fifth will be affordable. It forms an allocated development site under adopted local development plan and has outline consent for residential use.

The closing date for tenders is 4 December and a developer is likely to be selected early in 2019. Selling agents are CBRE and Justin Lamb Associates.