New Stewart Milne sites set for East Lothian

Housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes has been given the green light for new developments in East Lothian and made “significant investment” in land acquisitions.

The firm said that positive planning decisions had been awarded for developments in Pencaitland, East Linton and Haddington, with an application to be submitted in the coming month for the redevelopment of Edenhall House in Musselburgh.

In total, more than 440 homes are expected to be built across East Lothian, with a proportion to be affordable to help address a “critical need” for new housing in the region.

The Orchard in East Linton will comprise 113 homes in a landscaped community and include 19 individual home styles. Meanwhile, 120 homes have been approved for the Castle Gardens community in Pencaitland along with 165 homes and apartments at Letham Views in Haddington.

Proposals for Edenhall in Musselburgh will deliver 45 new detached homes in 11 differing styles, 19 affordable apartments and houses and include the retention and conversion of Category B Listed buildings.

Work on these new developments is planned to commence from this summer.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm said it would work closely with resident contractors and craftsman to “capitalise on local skills, knowledge and experience”. It is expected that some 1,600 jobs will be supported with The Orchard, Castle Gardens, Letham Views and Edenhall communities.

Gerry More, managing director of Stewart Milne Homes Central Scotland, said: “Our vision is to create a series of new communities in East Lothian that are fit for 21st century living but which incorporate traditional values and features from historical East Lothian towns and villages.

“It’s encouraging that our vision is being shared and recognised by the local authorities as evidenced by the positive outcomes from the planners and planning committees to date.”

First occupations are expected in spring 2019.