New name for East Lothian assault ‘stigma’ pub

A pub which closed after police were called to an early-morning incident is set to reopen with a new name to distance itself from the “negative stigma” of its past.

The Masons Arms in Belhaven, East Lothian, has undergone a full renovation to turn it into a family-friendly country pub and will be renamed The Brig and Barrel.

A report by East Lothian’s licensing standards officer said the name change was sought to “take away some of the negative stigma associated with the previous activities linked with the premises known as the Masons Arms”.

The pub was at the centre of an incident last March when officers were called to it at 6.50am to deal with the aftermath of what is understood to have been a private function.

The premises manager left and the pub closed, while new manager James Hughes unveiled plans for a £50,000 investment in the pub to transform it.

Mr Hughes is applying for a major variance in the premises’ licence which will allow it to serve restaurant and bar meals, host receptions and club meetings, show televised sport and allow children and young people in.

The new pub will increase capacity from 66 to 95 people.