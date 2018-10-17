New Gilson Gray FD outlines intention to ‘put stamp on’ firm

Legal firm Gilson Gray has unveiled what it describes as a “significant coup” from Brodies with the appointment of a new finance director.

Gilson Gray has hired Peter Coghlan, who is from Australia and brings more than 16 years’ experience in the Scottish legal industry.

He said he was attracted by Gilson Gray doing things “differently from the norm”, adding that as it is a young firm, “I’m really excited to be able to mould things and put my stamp on it.

“I’ll be working very closely with the management team and really like the idea of being able to see projects through and helping to develop different aspects of the firm.”

Gilson Gray was set up in 2014 in what it says was the largest full-service law firm launch in Scottish legal history, opening in Glasgow and Edinburgh simultaneously. It also points out that it has tripled in scale since then.

Managing partner Glen Gilson said: “From the very outset we have been committed to cherry-picking talented people to come and join our team and this has led to people like Peter leaving other law firms in order to join us.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and we’re all excited to utilise his new ideas and thinking to further develop the firm.”

The business earlier this month announced that it had recruited Cheryl Edgar to its North Berwick team, joining from Garden Stirling Burnet.