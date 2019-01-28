New faces added to Glasgow Chamber of Commerce council

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has unveiled nine additions to its ruling council, drawn from across the city’s business community.

At its annual general meeting (AGM), the election was confirmed of the new directors Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports; Craig Pollock, Glasgow area director of Bank of Scotland commercial banking; Lindsay McGarvie, corporate affairs director of Edrington; and Carol Henry, group people director of Arnold Clark Automobiles.

The other additions are Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals; Rhona Baillie, chief executive of the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice; Lesley Thomson, managing director of Spreng Thomson; Derek Tillery, Glasgow regional managing partner of Ryden; and Amanda Taylor, chair of JCI Glasgow.

The AGM also saw Jim McHarg, divisional HR director at Weir Group, continue as president for a second year. His deputy is Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College.

McHarg said: “We have a very strong group of new directors joining us this year, adding to our council’s knowledge and experience at a time of increasing activity in the growth of Glasgow’s economy and at an important time for the Chamber.”

He added: “Some time ago our board took the view that, whatever the outcomes from the Brexit negotiations, our chief executive Stuart Patrick and his deputy Richard Muir and their team would develop strong links with Milan, Berlin and Nuremberg, and they will go again to Milan and Turin in February to promote trade for our members and investment for the city.

“We have also established links on the other side of the Atlantic with our counterparts in Manhattan and with business organisations in Dalian, China – one of Glasgow’s eight twin cities.

“There is a lot to do in Glasgow city centre and we will be heavily involved with such issues as the Sauchiehall Street Task Force, the ongoing Avenues developments and the Connectivity Commission.”