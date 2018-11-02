New chief amid board changes at Social Enterprise Scotland

Social Enterprise Scotland today unveiled a new chief executive to lead the organisation to the “next stage of development”.

The membership-led body said Chris Martin, who is currently managing director of Callander Youth Project Trust, will take up the post in the new year. Previous incumbent Fraser Kelly had been replaced by Alex Baker on an interim chief executive basis following his departure.

Martin said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role. It is a huge privilege to be asked to be the new chief executive officer of Social Enterprise Scotland.

“I believe social enterprise is our best chance to help tackle poverty, reduce inequality and build a fairer and more inclusive Scotland. Every day social enterprises of all shapes and sizes are making a difference to local people and helping regenerate communities.

“As a business leader and market builder I believe I will be able to steer Social Enterprise Scotland into a new era, building on the positive work that has already been done.”

Shona Sinclair, of SKS Scotland, has been newly elected as chair of Social Enterprise Scotland by the board, with Chris Thewlis of GTS Solutions as vice chair.

Sinclair said: “We’re delighted that Chris Martin is joining Social Enterprise Scotland to lead the organisation at this pivotal stage in the development of social enterprise and the social economy.

“Chris brings considerable experience and shares the vision of supporting social enterprise growth in Scotland. We very much look forward to working alongside him to deliver these aims.”

Social Enterprise Scotland, which is based out of Edinburgh, is an independent, membership-led organisation, built and controlled by social enterprises.