New addition boosts ranks of Glasgow recruiter

A “heavy hitter” in the recruitment industry is the latest addition to an expanding firm whose clients include Edinburgh Airport and accountant Campbell Dallas.

Kris Flanagan, who has 16 years’ experience with global, NYSE listed and UK recruiters, is boosting the ranks at Edinburgh-based finance and executive search agency iMultiply in its Glasgow office.

It was set up six years ago by chief executive Kirsty Mackenzie and says it continues to enjoy rapid growth, with a further 16 per cent increase in turnover in the last year taking it to more than £1.6 million.

The firm is also present in Belfast – and looking to grow further into the north of England – and Flanagan is joined in Glasgow by senior recruitment consultant Kyle Smith, and in the Edinburgh office by consultant Jack Ramage. The latest growth ups overall headcount by 10 per cent, with further plans to double the size of the Glasgow office to eight consultants in the next two years.

The firm’s current customers also include artisan coffee shop chain Bob & Berts, which is currently working on its expansion into Scotland, and financial software company Float. Mackenzie said: “We are on an ambitious growth trajectory and continuing to recruit.”