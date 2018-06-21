New AAB partner to oversee wealth management arm

Accountancy and business advisory firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has boosted its partner count with the appointment of Fraser Porter in a key role.

Porter will be responsible for the firm’s wealth management division. He is said to bring “extensive” wealth management experience to the practice, having held senior roles in the wealth management division during his 15 years with RBS Group, with a particular focus on strategy, finance and corporate governance.

Most recently, Porter was head of business development and banking services at Adam & Company. In this role, he was responsible for delivering new banking and wealth management business across the UK.

Graeme Allan, managing partner at AAB, said: “Fraser is an excellent addition to our firm and we are very happy to have him on board. He has a broad range of skills and significant experience of both the Edinburgh and London markets.

“By enhancing the leadership of our wealth team, we are confident that our ability to deliver a first class service to our clients will be strengthened even further.”

Porter added: “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the firm to build on the success achieved to date and to continue the focus on growth and expansion.”

Earlier this month it emerged that Aberdeen-headquartered AAB planned to create up to 100 jobs in Edinburgh within three years after targeting the capital for expansion.

The firm said its “ambitious” push into the city was pivotal to delivering a growth strategy to double revenues across the group to £40 million.