Napier University launches specialist fintech course

Edinburgh Napier is launching a dedicated financial technology masters degree.

The university has announced it will introduce the course as part of its business school’s portfolio, as Scotland’s presence in the fintech industry continues to grow.

The course combines digital skills with knowledge of the finance industry and is open to prospective students with a degree in any relevant subject, including mathematics, computing and finance, or professionals with sufficient work experience in the industry.

Dean of Edinburgh Napier’s business school, Gail Boag, said: “As the only Scottish university to offer undergraduate degrees in financial services developed with input from leading Scottish financial institutions, I am delighted to see our leadership in this area grow with an exciting new course that cuts across traditional academic boundaries.

“Fintech has evolved to disrupt and reshape commerce and in particular financial services, gaining significant momentum.

“We are well placed to support this growing digital sector in Scotland combining expertise in finance and computing with practice and application.”

The course aims to equip students with practical experience as well as giving them a deeper understanding of financial management, data wrangling, transnational financial crime, banking and cybersecurity.

Fintech programme leader David Potter described the field as a global phenomenon which is “key to the successful future of all organisations”.