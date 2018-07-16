Napier sees course get trade body green light

A masters degree in business event management from Napier has become the first programme in Scotland to gain membership of a prestigious event industry association.

The course – which became the first of its type in the UK when it was launched last year in partnership with the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) – has joined the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

The organisation represents suppliers in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events, and students who are on the MSc programme automatically join its membership, and can apply for a scholarship to attend its annual international conference that this year will be held in Dubai.

Course programme leader Martin Robertson said the accreditation will “stand the course, and our students, in good stead”, adding: “Gaining industry insight is a focus of the course and it is great to strengthen this even further with this link-up.”