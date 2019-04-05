Murgitroyd hails appointment of deputy chairman

Murgitroyd, Scotland’s only listed firm of patent and trademark attorneys, has named former ScottishPower executive Willie MacDiarmid as its deputy chairman.

He has been appointed to the board of the Glasgow-headquartered group as a non-executive director and deputy chairman with effect from the start of this month. MacDiarmid takes on the latter role from Edward Murgitroyd who became chief executive of Murgitroyd in February.

The firm described MacDiarmid as a “proven executive” with a range of public company experience in both executive and non-executive roles, chiefly in the utilities and business services sectors. His senior roles include energy retail director with ScottishPower from 1989 until 2006.

During the period 2009 to 2012 he was chief operating officer of Eaga; in 2012 a non-executive director and then chief executive of May Gurney; and in 2014 interim chief executive of Barchester Healthcare.

MacDiarmid was appointed a non-executive director of Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems in 2014 and became chairman two years later.

Willie is currently chairman of Fallago Rigg, a joint venture between Hermes Capital and EDF Renewables, and chairman of Stirling‐based family conglomerate Ogilvie Group.

Ian Murgitroyd, chairman of Murgitroyd, said: “Willie possesses a wealth of expertise and experience and we are delighted to have been able to attract an individual with Willie’s track record and credentials to join our board.”