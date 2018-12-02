Multi-million Grangemouth project pushes ahead

Property investment and development firm Northern Trust said work had started on site for a new £3 million commercial development in Grangemouth.

The scheme will total more than 25,500 square feet, with Barons Court offering some 18,200 sq ft of industrial and workshop accommodation, alongside a further 7,000-plus sq ft terrace of pavilion style offices at Earls Court.

The phase two land is situated adjacent to Grange Court and Earls Court which form part of the wider Earls Gate Business Park.

The new development, which is expected to be completed next summer, will be actively managed by Northern Trust’s in-house managing agency – Whittle Jones Scotland.

Jonathan Houghton, property portfolio manager at Lancashire-headquartered Northern Trust, said: “It is really pleasing to be able to announce that work has now started on site for the second phase of our new development at Grangemouth, particularly after the recent announcement confirming the office scheme Earls Court is now fully occupied.

“We have seen an increase in demand for good quality business space over the last 12 months and we are looking forward to seeing the new scheme brought to fruition.”

The firm has been busy building up its property portfolio north of the Border.