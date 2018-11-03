Morgan Sindall hails record pipeline of work

The chief of Morgan Sindall Scotland’s construction arm has hailed a record pipeline of projects, as the group’s strategy to form long-term client partnerships pays off.

The company, which has seven active projects in the Central Belt and six in the north of Scotland, is sitting on “the biggest pipeline of work in its history”, according to Stuart Parker, MD of Morgan Sindall Construction Scotland.

Alongside work for the Highland and Dunbartonshire councils, the firm was recently selected to deliver 12 early years projects for the North and South Lanarkshire councils by 2020, in line with the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase childcare provision.

Parker told Scotland on Sunday: “This is reflective of the strategy that we’ve implemented to work on more longer-term partnerships where customers get us involved earlier. So we’re able to positively support and influence design, development and cost control.”

News of the Scottish progress comes in the wake of a group trading update released last week which said it is on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with expectations set in August. Average daily net cash is expected to be in excess of £90 million, ahead of previous guidance.

As part of a diversity drive, the firm has implemented “returnship” placements designed to help people back into work after a career break, and it is a founding member of the Supply Chain Sustainability School to upskill staff and suppliers.

The company has 130 employees in its Inverness and Eurocentral offices.