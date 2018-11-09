Mintra acquires Scots digital learning firm Atlas Knowledge

Aberdeen-based learning technology firm Atlas Knowledge has been acquired by a global HR and training firm.

Under the deal with Mintra group, the Aberdeen operations of both firms will be brought together to serve customers in sectors including oil & gas, construction and energy.

Atlas, which employs 39 people with a turnover of £15 million, specialises in digital learning services for customers in safety critical industries. The deal with Mintra, which employs more than 100 people globally, will create a group with 1,000 customers across 130 countries.

Scott Kerr, chief executive of Mintra said the acquisition follows a substantial investment over the last year to expand its library of courses.

“Combining these with the Atlas portfolio enhances our support to standards bodies, regulators and corporate customers whilst helping more than a million learners to develop their skills and stay safe.”