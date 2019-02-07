Miller rolls out plans for almost 1,700 new Scottish homes

Miller Homes is launching 14 new developments across central Scotland in a move that will provide almost 1,700 homes and support thousands of jobs.

The Edinburgh-based housebuilder said the sites were located across Dundee, Glasgow and the west of Scotland and around Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The group’s first new development of the year, Bothwellbank, launched earlier this month in the South Lanarkshire town of Bothwell, bringing a selection of 15 properties to the market. A further 84 family homes will follow at the development later in the year.

Miller Homes employs just over 200 people directly across Scotland, operating from two offices, in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and currently has 19 developments across the Central Belt.

Peter Thomson, regional managing director, said: “Demand for new homes is strong. We have an extremely rigorous approach to land selection which has allowed us to secure prime spots in existing communities with good amenities and transport links which are also crucial to today’s buyers.

“We will build more than 1,600 new homes from these new developments all of which will support almost 7,000 jobs across the industry.

“We continue to work in partnership with industry bodies like Homes for Scotland to recruit talent into the industry.”

Also in South Lanarkshire, the firm has plans in place for a new development in Bellshill, creating 65 homes in the town later in the year.

In Moodiesburn, a large development of 182 homes is scheduled to launch this spring or summer and in Paisley work will begin on 234 properties at the firm’s Hawkhead development in the coming months.

The company will also launch its first ever development in Clydebank. A former brownfield site, Braidfields will be a new community of 88 three and four-bedroom properties. On the outskirts of Glasgow, Miller Homes will build 60 homes at Maidenhill in Newton Mearns, a new neighbourhood surrounded by green space.

Extensions at two of Miller Homes’ existing communities are also underway, with 134 homes planned at Ellismuir Park, phase two of the company’s Keepers Gate at Ellismuir development near Baillieston, and 100 homes at the second phase of its Wallace Fields community in Robroyston.

To the east, the group is bringing 57 homes to Dundee on the former site of Liff Hospital and its new community of 185 homes at Dover Heights in Dunfermline marks the final stages of the Fife town’s expansion scheme. The company’s first development in Dunblane is scheduled to be unveiled in 2019.

Miller is building 80 homes at Calderwood, a village between East Calder and Kirknewton. Edgelaw will provide 165 homes in Edinburgh and a development of 117 properties in Leith is also in the pipeline.