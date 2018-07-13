William Hill strengthens ties with Scots racing

Scottish Racing has inked a partnership agreement with William Hill that sees the bookmaker open betting facilities on racecourses north of the Border.

The on-course facilities at Ayr, Hamilton Park, Kelso, Musselburgh and Perth are to be operated by William Hill from tomorrow, coinciding with Hamilton Park’s evening fixture, followed by racing at Perth on Sunday and Ayr on Monday.

The agreement between the bookie and Scottish Racing follows on from the long-term sponsorship of the Ayr Gold Cup, the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh and previous sponsorship of Hamilton Park’s Braveheart Night.

William Hill’s divisional director, Steven White, said: “We have a long and proud association with racing in Scotland, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

“We are very excited about extending our presence to the on-course betting facilities across the country’s racecourses and are confident that this will be a long and successful partnership.”