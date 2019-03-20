Wellbeing-focused speaker agency unveils first events and growing roster

A new agency representing speakers, which is focused on wellbeing and making a positive impact, has launched its first events and hailed a rapidly growing roster.

It was launched in June by communications specialist Debbie Byers and her sister Carol Graham, starting out representing five speakers, but its roster is now almost 20-strong, with a waiting list of a similar number – and it is handling enquiries across Scotland, the UK and globally.

Names on the firm’s books include explorer Mollie Hughes, who is currently preparing for a world record solo and unsupported expedition to the South Pole; Cor Hutton, the quadruple amputee who recently underwent Scotland’s first double hand transplant; and photographer David Eustace, an advocate of the life-changing power of creativity.

In April, Speaker Buzz will stage two special events in Edinburgh and Glasgow to raise awareness of what it highlights is a key topic in society.

The “A conversation with fathers about autism” events, which take place during Autism Awareness Week (1 to 7 April), are hosted by broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove and communications specialist John Hatfield. The first takes place at the Glasgow Film Theatre on 1 April, with the second at Whitespace’s Eventspace in Edinburgh two days later.

Both men have autistic sons and the sessions will see them share their own experiences.

Director Byers, who also runs the Beeline PR agency, said: “We have been growing our roster of speakers who share a passion for making a difference to the world.”