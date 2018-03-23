Video: The Best of Edinburgh according to Trip Advisor

Have your say

We looked at the top bars, restaurants, hotels and things to do around Edinburgh, according to ratings app Trip Advisor.

Edinburgh is packed with delicious places to eat, awe-inspiring visitor attractions and fun days out.

Do locals agree with tourists? Pic:Sean Barnes Grubb

That said, have you ever wondered what’s the best of the best in Scotland’s capital?

We turned to popular ratings site Trip Advisor to see what users were voting as their top destinations in Edinburgh, and we were pleasantly surprised.

If you agree, disagree or have better suggestions visitors are missing out on, let us know in the comments below.

