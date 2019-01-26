Veteran SpaSeekers eyes Scots growth potential

A spa booking agency billed as the longest-standing in the UK is looking to increase its Scottish offering by at least 50 per cent as it eyes a larger customer base.

SpaSeekers.com director Jason Goldberg said the firm has about 40 spa partners in Scotland and would like this to reach 60 to 70 this year, although he stressed a continued focus on quality. “We want to make sure that wherever people go, they’re going to have a fantastic experience and get good value for money,” he said.

Users can currently book locations including Radisson Blu Hotel in Edinburgh, Malmaison Aberdeen and Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa.

Goldberg’s family launched the UK’s first spa booking agency in 1989, and it has booked in more than a million people since. It rebranded from Healthy Venues in 2003 and has almost 500 sites on its database.

Turnover has grown from £2.5 million in 2014 to fast approaching £10m.

Goldberg forecast further expansion, adding: “We had some amazing growth in our last financial year. The spa market continues to grow; our market share continues to grow.”

The site offers spa days and overnight stays, and has seen a big increase in overnight bookings as the price gap between single days and spa breaks narrows.

It is tapping into an increasing popularity with couples and seeing growing demand for quicker trips such as half-day and afternoon tea packages.

Goldberg noticed a spike in people booking spa deals in 2018 and his brand has consequently doubled the amount of offers on its site, also noting a trend for spas investing in their facilities.