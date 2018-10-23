Verdant snaps up another Scots holiday park

Verdant Leisure has acquired a holiday park on the Dumfries and Galloway coastline, marking the group’s fifth purchase in just over two years.

The deal to acquire Queensberry Bay Holiday Park & Spa brings Verdant’s portfolio to nine parks across southern Scotland and north-east England and is the fifth bolt-on since the company was backed by Palatine Private Equity in April 2016.

Verdant said it remained keen to add further parks during the coming year.

Situated near Annan, Queensberry Bay is a 37-acre retreat offering the “full holiday package” with facilities include a spa with sauna, pool spa and hot tub.

Graham Hodgson, chief executive of Verdant, said: “This acquisition is a perfect choice for the Verdant Leisure group in terms of the geographical location.

“It allows us to expand our portfolio from the Borders and Ayrshire to the west of southern Scotland. [It] will bring a further 315 holiday home pitches and 40 touring pitches to the wider group.”