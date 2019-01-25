Turnover boost on cards as Kinross-shire agencies merge

Two Kinross-shire digital agencies boasting prestigious client lists have tied the knot.

Milnathort-based digital creative specialist Flintriver is merging with Big Crayon Digital, an agency specialising in website and branding development that is based in nearby Kinross.

Big Crayon is headed up by web specialist Euan Brunton. Among the firm’s major clients is the Archerfield estate in East Lothian, where it has recently completed standalone websites for its main house, golf club, and Fletchers Cottage luxury spa.

Flintriver – a partnership of four experienced graphic designers – has operated since 2001 and has a diverse client base across Fife, Tayside, Perthshire and the Central Belt. Long-term clients include drinks supplier Inverarity Morton, The Old Course Hotel & The Hamilton Grand, the St Andrews Links Trust, Allanwater Homes, Scottish Curling, Bayne’s the family bakers and the Perth Festival of the Arts.

The tie-up between the two firms, trading as Flintriver, will create a “one stop shop” for clients looking for an integrated brand digital and marketing service, according to Flintriver director Irvine Strang.

While financial terms surrounding the deal have not been disclosed, it is predicted to boost turnover to about £500,000 in the next 12 months.

Fellow director John Lithgow said: “We are delighted to welcome Euan on board. He brings with him not only an exciting Big Crayon client base, including leading names such as Archerfield, Strathallan Castle and Scottish Communications, but has over 17 years of experience in all types of digital marketing for the modern business.

“This, combined with several client wins Flintriver have brought on board in the last few months, such as the Fife Council and Fife Business Gateway Expert Help Framework Contract and Global DX Limited, puts us in a strong position for growth in 2019 as we approach two decades of trading.”

Brunton said: “The opportunity to merge with Flintriver was simply too good to miss.

“We share similar desires in retaining long-term business, in listening to, and respecting our clients’ aims, and in servicing both private and public sector clients equally well.”

Flintriver director Dave Bruce added: “Economic conditions remain challenging for all suppliers looking to retain and grow marketing budgets, but we have made our USP to always deliver on time and on budget.”