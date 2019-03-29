Trunk call as Fife firm supplies props for Disney’s Dumbo remake

Scots vintage specialist Scaramanga has added to its movie roster after supplying props for the new Dumbo film.

The Cupar firm received two orders from props buyers for the live-action remake of the Disney classic about a flying baby circus elephant – one for six late-Victorian travel trunks, the second for 15 large brass and iron antique padlocks and a set of school ropes.

Past Hollywood and major UK movie screen roles featuring the company’s props include Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Paddington 2, The Hobbit, Maleficent, Stan & Ollie and Victoria & Abdul.

To mark its own success in being chosen to supply ten movies in the past seven years, Scaramanga is helping create a new home for real-life circus elephants by donating 25 per cent of the profits from the sale of items like those supplied during the movie’s release to new European circus elephant rescue charity Elephant Haven.

Scaramanga founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “We’re delighted to see our products chosen for a tenth major film in just seven years thanks to our reputation as vintage specialists.

“It seems appropriate that the director is Tim Burton as it was his movie Dark Shadows which was our first in 2012.

“We’re also pleased to be able to help real-life elephants like Dumbo find a new home for life once their days touring Europe are over. We hope our customers will buy plenty of trunks and padlocks like those in the movie so we can help create a new home for Europe’s circus elephants.”

The company sells its bags, vintage furniture and homewares online and from its Cupar store.