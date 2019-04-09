Triple whammy: Inverness branding agency debuts, combining three players

A branding agency has launched today in Inverness to provide a “one-stop shop” for firms looking to launch or rebrand.

The Design Hub comprises graphic designers 2bcreative, web developers Aurora Design Studio and communications agency Whale-like-fish, and clients include Mowi, Cru Holdings and HHH Equipment – with the tie-up billed as making the process of branding simpler for the client.

Design Hub partner Helen Ross said: “We’re really excited to launch the Design Hub. Our agency brings together three businesses, all working from the same studio, to help other businesses create, launch and drive their brand forward.

“We have already worked with a number of businesses to help them create brands and showcase products and services to their full potential. By having the creative minds of three businesses together, exchanging ideas and knowledge, we streamline the entire process and take care of everything.”