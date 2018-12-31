Tour operator Viajar por Escocia secures top rating

Have your say

A Spanish language tour operator based in Edinburgh is celebrating after receiving a prestigious rating from VisitScotland.

Viajar por Escocia, which claims to be the first company to provide guided tours in Spanish around Scotland, has been awarded five-star quality assurance status from the national tourism organisation.

The grading highlights businesses within VisitScotland’s quality assurance scheme which “provide exceptional customer service”.

Viajar por Escocia employs around 80 staff, operating 20 vehicles and leading tours across the country from its base off the Royal Mile.

The firm, which has expanded to offer Italian tours, prides itself on a “unique” four-level staff training programme.

Vicente Figueroa, who co-founded the company with Jaime Imbernon in 2010, said: “Receiving the five-star award from VisitScotland has supported our quality.

“We consider that the high level content of our tours, the professionalism of our guides and our friendly treatment with travellers have allowed us to achieve this high quality level in the service.”

VisitScotland industry relationship manager Alasdair Maclauchlan said: “Viajar por Escocia is a fantastic example of the quality experience on offer to Spanish-speaking visitors to Edinburgh and the surrounding area.”