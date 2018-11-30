Tim Hortons opens first drive-through restaurant in Scotland

Café chain Tim Hortons has opened the doors to its first drive-through restaurant in Scotland.

Fans of the Canadian coffee shop queued for hours at the store on Linwood Road in Paisley to be in with a chance of winning free goods.

The first two customers were granted a year’s supply of coffee, while 100 free lunches were given to the first 50 people in the restaurant and the first 50 cars in the drive-through.

Chief finance and commercial officer Kevin Hydes said: “We are thrilled to see such a great response to the opening of our first drive-through restaurant in Scotland on Linwood Road, Paisley.

“It is great to see so many people enjoying our famous brewed coffee, delicious baked goods and freshly-prepared food on the go. We look forward to welcoming the local community to our restaurant.”

Tim Hortons first launched in the UK with a site in Glasgow in June 2017. It has since added a further 17 restaurants in and around Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and Belfast.