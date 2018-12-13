Three new Tim Hortons stores to create 100 jobs

Tim Hortons franchise company Pizza Cake is set to launch three new sites in Scotland on the back of a multi-million pound funding package from HSBC UK.

Pizza Cake, the first franchise company for the Canadian coffee shop in the UK, expects to create up to 100 jobs in central Scotland to support the management, baking and customer service requirements at the new drive-through stores.

The Glasgow-based firm said it will use the fresh investment, which consists of new finance and a debt refinance, to secure “prime locations” and fund fit-out costs for the Tim Hortons sites.

The first of the new trio of new stores is set to open tomorrow in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk, and will be followed by two additional locations, still to be announced, in 2019.

Pizza Cake owners Graeme and Lisa Tobias have operated Domino’s Pizza franchises in the west of Scotland and Northern Ireland for 14 years and own 15 Domino’s restaurants.

The business said that some of the HSBC funding will be used to support the continued growth of its Domino’s franchises, with plans to open two further restaurants in Scotland in the next year.

Pizza Cake opened its first Tim Hortons, best known for its “Timbits” donut holes, in Glasgow in 2017.

Graeme Tobias said: “Tim Hortons has a fantastic reputation for providing great coffee and quality quick service food so we’re really excited to be the business’s first UK franchisee.

“Lisa and I turned to HSBC UK for support because we wanted to work with a bank with a strong track-record in funding franchise operators. The bank’s team were able to get under the skin of our business and provided the support we needed to fund the future growth of both our restaurant businesses.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK in Scotland, said: “Graeme and Lisa run a successful franchise business in Scotland and Northern Ireland and are quick to act on opportunities for growth.

“We look forward to seeing Pizza Cake bring new Tim Hortons and Domino’s locations to Scotland over the next year.”