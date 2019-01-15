Tayburn unveils top hire as further growth beckons

Tayburn, the Edinburgh-headquartered digital agency that can count Heineken and Weir Group among its clients, has hired industry stalwart Ricky Stevens as creative director as the firm eyes further growth in 2019.

Stevens, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, has spent the last decade as creative director at top agencies Blonde Digital and most recently The Lane Agency.

He will be lead creative on Tayburn’s key accounts, with the agency’s client roster also including FNZ, the National Trust for Scotland and Boe Gin, one of Scotland’s fastest-growing drinks brands.

Malcolm Stewart, Tayburn’s joint managing director, said the firm was entering its “next phase of growth”.

He added: “There is an absolute requirement for us to match this growth with having the very best people on the team and the appointment of Ricky squares with this approach.

“We fully expect Ricky to both add value to our existing client offering while helping to attract other exciting brands to the fold.”

Richard Simpson, joint managing director, said: “Ricky’s reputation as a creative director is unparalleled in Scottish industry terms and we look forward to his input as we aim to reach even greater heights.”

The firm is set to report operating and financial highlights for 2018 in March, along with a number of recent client wins.