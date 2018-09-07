STV Productions names managing director

STV has appointed industry veteran David Mortimer as managing director of its fast-growing production arm.

Mortimer is responsible for major hit shows including Dragons’ Den, Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends and 71 Degrees North. He joins the Glasgow-based broadcaster from independent production group Tinopolis, where he was director of content.

Prior to that, Mortimer held a senior vice president role at NBC Universal, where he grew unscripted output from just 12 hours in 2011 to more than 150 hours in 2016.

For seven years, he ran his own successful independent production company, Fever Media. Mortimer also held a range of high-profile roles in a 15-year career at the BBC in both production and commissioning.

In his new role, he will take charge of production teams in Glasgow and London with a brief to turn STV into “one of the UK’s leading production companies”.

STV chief executive Simon Pitts said: “David’s track record as a creative leader is second to none. He has developed, produced and run some of the biggest shows on television, both in the UK and the US, and his vast experience will help us establish STV Productions as a major industry player over the next few years.”

Mortimer added: “I’m really excited to be joining Simon and the team at STV. I think there’s huge untapped potential at STV Productions.”

His new role comes after a restructuring of STV Productions following the departure of Alan Clements earlier this year.