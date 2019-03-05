STV expands digital choice with new partnerships

STV has inked new partnerships with two content providers in a move it claims will provide additional choice for viewers of its on-demand service STV Player.

The Glasgow-based broadcaster confirmed deals with Flame Distribution, which distributes factual, unscripted and documentary content from 140 international producers, and Jukin Media, the owner and operator of multimedia entertainment brands FailArmy, The Pet Collective, and People Are Awesome.

This follows last week’s launch of the broadcaster’s on-demand subscription channel STV Player+.

STV also recently confirmed strategic partnerships with Sky and Virgin to extend the reach of its digital service.

Richard Williams, STV’s managing director of digital, said: “Flame and Jukin Media offer hugely popular programming and content, and we are delighted that, through these partnerships, we are able to further enhance our offering to STV viewers.”