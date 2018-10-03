STV announces finance chief’s departure

STV Group has revealed that its finance boss is to leave the company in the spring after two decades of service.

STV Group has revealed that its finance boss is to leave the company in the spring after two decades of service.

The broadcaster said chief financial officer George Watt will step down from his post on 31 March.

Watt, who is leaving to “pursue a non-executive career”, will continue to serve on the company’s board and work closely with chief executive Simon Pitts until his departure in March, the business said.

Pitts said: “George has done an outstanding job over two decades at STV and we are indebted to him for his great contribution to the success of the company.

“I have very much enjoyed working with George since joining in January and this will continue over the next six months as we deliver our strategic growth plan.”

Watt said: “After 20 years with the group, I am excited about embarking upon the next chapter of my career. I am excited about the future prospects of the business under Simon’s leadership as the strategic growth plan is delivered.”

STV, which recently reported a jump in interim revenues and profits, said the search for a successor is now under way.

Meanwhile, The Gym Group, whose network includes 12 branches in Scotland, has appointed a former Tesco finance director as chief financial officer.

The UK-wide gym operator announced Mark George will join the business and its board on 31 October.

He has previously held senior finance, strategy and management roles in businesses including Asos and, most recently, Auto Trader.