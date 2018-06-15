Star status for Perth marketing agency

Volpa, the Perth-headquartered marketing agency, has secured a raft of new business within the last month, including representing a Hollywood star.

The firm, which was founded by its chief executive Tricia Fox and runs dedicated publicity, design and digital departments, will be using its full range of services to deliver the work for the new clients.

Volpa will be working with Mad Men star and comedian Allan Havey who is performing at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the first time.

Havey has worked with major movie stars including Richard Gere, Will Smith and Matt Damon. The agency will be representing him and promoting his one-man stand-up show in the run up to and during the festival.

Meanwhile, Bolton-based software developer Nisyst has called on Volpa to become its outsourced marketing department. The Scots firm will be responsible for developing the company’s marketing strategy, undertaking all its digital and creative work and raising its profile through public relations. Nisyst is a specialist in charity and retail electronic point-of-sale (Epos) systems and cyber security.

In other wins, two Scottish charities have chosen Volpa to help them promote the work they do.

Euan’s Guide, which is based in Edinburgh, produces a guide featuring reviews from disabled people and their friends and families.

Volpa will be responsible for designing and producing the guide in addition to its new look website.

The David Livingstone Trust, based in Blantyre, Glasgow, is a charity that looks to maintain the missionary and anti-slavery advocate’s birthplace as a cultural destination. Using lottery funding, Volpa will be working with the trust to rebrand the charity and relaunch the David Livingstone Centre, when refurbishment on the building is fully complete.

The marketing practice will also be working on projects for the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, Stirling and for retailer Marshall’s Garden Machinery, based in Dunning, Perthshire.

Volpa has just completed work on new branding and a website for Dog Friendly Perthshire, a campaign to promote Perthshire as the dog friendly capital of Scotland.

Fox said: “We are obviously delighted to have won such a large amount of new business in a relatively short space of time. It goes to show that our work to date is being recognised not just within Perthshire or Scotland, but further afield in England and in the United States.

“We are especially excited to be representing Allan Havey in his new stand-up show at the Fringe Festival and wish him all the best for his first show in Edinburgh.”

The agency was founded in 2002. It has received a number of awards over the years, including three times winner of the Scottish Event Award for Best Marketing Strategy.

This year, Fox participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses scale up course aimed at supporting and developing high growth businesses in the UK.

The marketing firm has established a reputation as a specialist in the tourism, hospitality and food and drink sectors.