SSE Hydro owner appoints new director

The Scottish Event Campus has appointed Debbie McWilliams as director of live entertainment, overseeing landmark Glasgow venues the Armadillo and the SSE Hydro.

McWilliams was previously head of live entertainment and ticketing for the campus and will be responsible for the overall management, commercial delivery, event booking and content creation of Scotland’s biggest entertainment complex, formerly known as the SECC.

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the Scottish Event Campus, said: “Debbie has been instrumental in the growth and success of the live entertainment sector of our business.

“She played an integral role in the delivery of Scotland’s largest music venue, the SSE Hydro, in 2013. Debbie’s extensive knowledge, experience and proven track record across all aspects of live entertainment will be invaluable to the role.”

McWilliams added: “I am excited to be taking up this new position and honoured to be given the opportunity to play a part in the future of live entertainment at the SEC.

“Live entertainment is a sector which is both challenging but also very rewarding and I look forward to working with the team to build on the incredible success that we have achieved to date.”

The iconic SSE Hydro venue plays host to music mega-stars as well as global entertainment and sporting events. The venue stages some 140 events a year.

In the last year, the campus generated a net additional expenditure of £1 million per day in the Glasgow area.