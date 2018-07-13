SLTA appoints former secretary as managing director in restructure plan

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has announced its new managing director as part of its internal restructuring programme.

Wilkinson joined the association in 1981 and has seen the industry “transform” over the last four decades.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the SLTA as we move forward and support our members in times of change both within the licensed trade and in the political sphere.”

The SLTA also announced new non-executive board members, including chairman Jim Grierson, former sales director of Maxxium UK, and Kenny MacAskill, former Scottish Government minister for justice.

The association said it drew board members from various industry sectors to bring a “broad-ranging set of skills and expertise” that will meet its long-term strategy.

Meanwhile, the SLTA has also formed a new regional council, which is a combination of the organisation’s former executive and management committees.

This council will be responsible for communicating with the association’s wider membership and highlighting issues of national significance to the board.

Wilkinson said: “I look forward to working with the board and regional council to ensure that our voice is heard on all issues and debates affecting the licensed trade and hospitality industry.”

Formed in 1880, the SLTA represents all sectors of the licensed trade industry in Scotland.