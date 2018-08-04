Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix House hotel wins approval to expand

Sir Andy Murray’s luxury hotel has been given the green light to build an extension to cope with soaring demand for afternoon tea.

Staff at Cromlix House, close to the tennis star’s home town of Dunblane, have been flooded with bookings for the traditional British helping of tea with sandwiches, scones and cake.

Venue management want to expand the tearoom at the hotel to make room for customers looking to sample the afternoon treat, as their existing facility is operating at “the limit of its space”.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, 30, bought Cromlix House for £1.8 million in 2013. The hotel has won a string of awards since reopening the following year.

Plans were lodged with Stirling Council in April to create the new 270sqm tearoom and to build another 27 rooms at the hotel.

They have now been given the go ahead after council officials were told they would boost the local economy and create more jobs at the hotel, which employs 70 people.

Granting permission in a written decision, planning bosses said: “Once open, the future operation would increase turnover to a level where the feasibility of running the business on a long-term basis is more sustainable. Employment would increase as would hotel spend with current and new suppliers. The investment would also affect and be beneficial to the local economy.

“The hope is the development, especially of the Cromlix walled garden, would encourage more visitors to the area for weddings and events and therefore have a knock-on effect to other business in the area.

“The proposed use is acceptable in the context of the rural hotel.”

Plans have also been approved for a new function suite, a gym and the additional rooms, which will be built at a rundown walled garden in the grounds of the hotel.

The hotel will have to construct two additional passing places to cope with increased traffic at the entrance as a condition of being granted permission for the work.

At peak season a suite at the Cromlix costs £595 a night, while a standard double room is £385.

The restaurant is overseen by Albert Roux, the Michelin-starred chef. Afternoon tea costs £22.50 per person, with a Champagne option also available for an extra £10.

Cromlix has become the venue for Murray family gatherings. William Murray – Andy and Jamie Murray’s father – married his long-term partner at the hotel in 2016.