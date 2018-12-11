Silverwood resort to expand with fresh HSBC funding

A family-run holiday resort has secured a fresh six-figure investment to expand its site and meet growing demand.

Silverwood Lodges and Bistro, in Carse of Gowrie, Perthshire, has secured a £700,000 funding boost from HSBC UK to enable the site to accommodate 100 guests. The resort, owned by husband and wife Rod and Adelle Sim, had secured a £300,000 loan from the lender in 2017 to develop the 20-acre former clay works.

This latest funding will allow the business to grow to 19 lodges, with 13 currently on-site and planning permission submitted for the rest, and build a new bistro that will open in the spring. The resort has five staff and is expecting to recruit further next year.

Rod Sim said: “The idea for our business came to us when we were planning our own wedding five years ago. The Errol Park wedding venue was stunning, but we felt there was a real lack of accommodation options nearby for our guests.

“With HSBC UK’s support, we’ve been able to accelerate the development of our dream business. We can’t wait for it to take shape over the coming months and we thank the bank for supporting us take our business ideas to the next level.”

Susan Rowand, HSBC UK’s head of business banking in Scotland, said: “Rod and Adelle’s enthusiasm and vision for the site is infectious and we’ve bought into their passion and plans for the business. We’re thrilled to help them with their ambitious growth plans and look forward to seeing the benefits their plans bring to the area’s economy.”