SFN fitness expo acquired by QD Events

A Glasgow-based fitness exhibition has been acquired by one of Scotland’s top event organisers, QD Events.

The event giant has acquired independently run Scottish Fitness and Nutrition (SFN) Expo, which has experienced significant growth since it was founded by friends Neil Maclean and Jamie Rose in 2014.

QD Events, which acquired 25 per cent of SFN Expo in 2016, bid for the remaining 75 per cent after the show’s record attendance last year.

Greg Cherry, managing director of QD Events, said: “We are delighted to add SFN Expo to the QD Events portfolio. We have worked closely with SFN’s organisers over the past few years to help it reach its true potential, scale and accessibility to the mainstream fitness market.”

Maclean said: “This is just the beginning of the next chapter for SFN. I’m still going to be heavily involved in the show, so it’s exciting to be working closely with Scotland’s biggest organiser.

“I was running the show single-handedly, but you have to be realistic about how far you can take it by yourself. I am an expert in some aspects, such as marketing, and QD are expert organisers, so this new arrangement is going to take the event to new heights.”