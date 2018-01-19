Sale of iconic Fife pub offers chance to escape the rat race

One of Fife’s best known pubs, the Ship Inn in the historic shoreside village of Limekilns, has gone on the market.

Cornerstone, the licensed trade property agent, said it had been instructed by the owners of The Ship Inn overlooking the River Forth to offer their shoreside bar and restaurant as well as attached house for sale.

The business and property is on the market for a guide price of £575,000. Owners Ian and Claire Cruickshank said: "After 14 years watching the business and our children grow up we think it is about time to pass the business on to another custodian.

"We will miss the views over the Forth from our living room window and it will be a real challenge to find a comparable house but we are looking forward positively to the future."

Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "It is exceptionally rare with pub purchases in Scotland to acquire a beautifully presented shoreside pub with an equally beautifully presented owners house.

"The package on offer at The Ship Inn in Limekilns offers prospective buyers the chance to run a profitable and well regarded locals bar and restaurant which is well frequented by tourists, day-trippers and visitors from all around the world with the advantage of living over the premises.

"The owners of the business, Ian and Claire Cruickshank, have run the popular village pub for the last 14 years. Our clients have substantially developed the business, the property and the owners accommodation during their tenure in charge."