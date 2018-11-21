Restaurant and two bars set to be served up in Aberdeen

A new venture with a steak restaurant and two bars is set to open in Aberdeen, in what is seen as indicative of improving fortunes in the city.

Known as Vovem, it comes on the back of a six-figure funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and is creating up to 50 jobs. The offering is owned by PB Development Company, also known as PB Devco, and one of the bars, 21 Crimes, is admission by invitation only.

The latter takes its cue from the 1800s and each month, a different crime will be picked to act as the theme for the bar, with guests invited to interact on the bar’s social media page to receive an invitation.

Stuart Clarkson, director of PB Devco, said: “Things are starting to look up for Aberdeen and there’s a real need for high-quality establishments that offer a little bit of exclusivity. This is why we’ve created the unique 21 Crimes experience, to get people excited about Aberdeen’s night life and all the city has to offer.”

Martin Ramsay, relationship manager at RBS, said: “Stuart’s investment in Aberdeen is a positive sign, and shows confidence is returning to the local market.

“Stuart has over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality trade, and knows how to create go-to venues in Aberdeen. We are sure that Stuart and his team will have another success on their hands with Vovem.”